What the papers say – January 19

Industrial action, economic plans and Downing Street’s defence of cake are featured on the front pages.

Hospitals will “grind to a halt” on February 6 when nurses and ambulance staff strike together, The Guardian quotes senior NHS leaders as saying.

The Daily Mail warns Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that failing to cut taxes in his upcoming budget will cost the Conservatives the next election.

Red wall MPs have accused the Government of making a mockery of “levelling up” as the south east receives more regeneration funds than the north east, Yorkshire and the West Midlands, reports The Times.

Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis writes in The Independent that Boris Johnson loyalists trying to return him to Number 10 risk consigning the Tories to “10 years in the electoral wilderness”.

Inventor Sir James Dyson warns in The Daily Telegraph that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “stupid” and “short-sighted” policies are holding back the economy.

The Chancellor, meanwhile, is labelled “Mister Coffee Bean” by Metro after he explained inflation in a video using cups in the Treasury canteen.

The Financial Times says Sir Keir Starmer will tell the global financial elite at the Davos summit that he wants to improve relations with the EU, with the Labour leader to say the post-Brexit trade deal is damaging the British economy “as every day passes”.

A Tory MP has been criticised for accusing nurses forced to use foodbanks of not budgeting properly, notes the Daily Mirror.

The King has given a £250 million windfall from an offshore wind farm deal back to the country, reports the Daily Express.

The i has obtained new data showing 99.99% of court warrants from energy companies over prepayment meters are waved through.

Gary Lineker has admitted being pranked by the sound of a porn movie being played in the background while he presented FA Cup coverage was hilarious, says The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports Mr Sunak has pushed back against a suggestion by the head of a food watchdog that people should not bring cake into the office for the sake of their colleagues’ health.