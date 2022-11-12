Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AA calls for fuel duty cut to be extended

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to remember the importance of road transport in next week’s Autumn Statement.

Alan Jones
Saturday 12 November 2022 00:01
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty amid the ‘nightmare’ of high costs for motorists (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty amid the ‘nightmare’ of high costs for motorists (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty amid the “nightmare” of high costs for motorists.

The AA said when then-chancellor Rishi Sunak announced earlier this year that the 5p fuel duty cut represented the biggest cut ever, it was set to remain in place until March 2023.

The motoring organisation is pushing for the reduction to be extended beyond March due to the continued high pump prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

The AA said that with petrol now in the region of 165p a litre and diesel close to 190p, this compares with 167.3p and 179.7p a litre just before the fuel duty cut.

Petrol, even with 5p off fuel duty, is close to where it was when Mr Sunak decided to act, and diesel is “even more of a nightmare” for drivers and businesses, said the AA.

Recommended

Any increase in fuel duty would hit households and businesses and just further fuel inflation

AA president Edmund King

AA research shows that surging electricity prices are a factor in deterring or delaying more than 70% of drivers from going electric.

Thousands have been forced to give up their cars because of multiple national and local taxes, and the high cost of fuel also means most drivers are cutting back on journeys, other household expenditure or both, the organisation said.

AA president Edmund King, speaking ahead of next week’s Autumn Statement, said: “Any increase in fuel duty would hit households and businesses and just further fuel inflation.

“The 5p cut in duty should not be removed in March, especially if fuel prices remain high as the Treasury benefits from VAT on higher fuel prices.

“On expenditure we have asked the Chancellor not to skimp on road maintenance funding as it is the number one concern for drivers and defective, potholed roads cause extensive damage and can be fatal for those on two wheels.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Countries around the world are facing rising global energy prices driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and we know this is affecting people here in the UK.

Recommended

“That is why to help alleviate pressures faced by drivers, we introduced the biggest ever cash-terms cut to fuel duty until March 2023.

“And to help people manage other household costs we are reforming national insurance to put £500 on average back into the pockets of 30 million people and saving the typical household £700 this winter through the Energy Price Guarantee.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in