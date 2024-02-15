What the papers say – February 15

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An increase in antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, more headaches for Labour and crises in the NHS feature on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and The Times both report an “explosion in hatred” against British Jews in the wake of the conflict.

The Guardian says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face a fresh test of his authority as MPs prepare to vote on a second motion calling for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza.

A recruitment shortage in the NHS as student numbers sharply decline is the focus of the Daily Mirror.

The Sun hears from friends of radio star Steve Wright who say the BBC broke his heart when his Radio 2 programme was axed after 24 years.

The Metro reports that the Government is planning a social media initiative, using TikTok influencers to discourage migrants from making illegal Channel crossings.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Russia’s plans to put a nuclear weapon into space, according to US intelligence reports.

The i says interest rates may start to fall but will remain above two per cent for several years, according to the Governor of the Bank of England.

The Daily Express and the Financial Times both focus on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is understood to be considering slashing billions of pounds from public spending to fund his pre-election tax cuts.

And the Daily Star splashes with a piece on stinky feet as millions apparently love the stench.