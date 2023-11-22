Power lines cash a half-baked attempt to buy people off, campaigner claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s commitment to give households close to new power lines up to £10,000 off their electricity bills has been branded a “half-baked attempt to buy people off” by campaigners in Scotland.

Dan Bailey, who is campaigning against the proposed route for a new line of pylons in the Highlands, said the proposal was “utterly inappropriate” when compared to the “serious harm to the local environment, quality of life, and the visitor economy of the Highlands” that he claimed could result from the project.

Mr Bailey, who wants to see changes made to the Spittal to Beauly power line, insisted that the sum on offer from the Chancellor “does not come close to matching the likely hit to property values when giant pylons are bulldozed through our area, and many other parts of the country”.

His comments came after Mr Hunt highlighted the need to improve the UK’s power infrastructure, saying it was “taking too long for clean energy businesses to access the electricity grid”.

He said the UK Government was now proposing measures that will cut these grid access delays by 90%, adding that as part of that it would offer “up to £10,000 off electricity bills over 10 years for those living closest to new transmission infrastructure”.

Mr Bailey however said: “Rebates are only on offer to households immediately adjacent to new pylons, yet the impact will be felt in wider communities too.

“Moreover, payments to households do nothing to help support tourism businesses that will suffer permanently reduced income as a result of insensitively routed pylons.”

Howver Chris Hewett, the chief executive of Solar Energy UK, welcomed the proposals, saying they would be a “real shot in the arm” for green energy.

Mr Hewett said: “Not only will this plan stimulate investment in solar energy, but the removal of network construction delays should also reduce the impact on consumer bills.

“Taken as a package, today’s announcements add up to a real shot in the arm for solar power and renewable energy in general.”