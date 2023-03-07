Jeremy Vine outraged after near miss with bus while cycling

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine expressed outrage after nearly being hit by a bus while cycling.

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter showing him being overtaken by the vehicle in central London at 6.20am on Tuesday.

Vine, an avid cyclist, shouts “woah” as the bus passes him.

The footage then shows the bus stationary.

Vine asked the driver “What’s going on?” but there was no response.

The incident involved a bus on route 243 travelling on Theobalds Road, Holborn.

Vine wrote “WHAT. THE. HELL.” and asked Transport for London (TfL) how he can report what happened.