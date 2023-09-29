Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Key dates in Jermaine Baker case

Jermaine Baker was shot during a Met Police operation that stopped a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van near Wood Green Crown Court in 2015.

Jacob Phillips
Friday 29 September 2023 16:35
Jermaine Baker (Family handout/PA)
Jermaine Baker (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The firearms officer who shot Jermaine Baker more than seven years ago will face misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has announced.

Mr Baker, from Tottenham in north London, was killed during a Metropolitan Police operation that stopped a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van near Wood Green Crown Court in December 2015.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, known only as W80, will now face a gross misconduct hearing.

A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year said the officer could face misconduct proceedings following a lengthy legal battle.

Here is a timeline of what has happened:

Recommended

– December 11 2015

Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by W80 during a Metropolitan Police operation.

The Met Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) on the day of the incident.

– December 16 2015

Officer W80 was suspended from duty.

– December 23 2016

An IPCC investigation concluded there was a case for a gross misconduct hearing.

The case was also referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to determine whether any officers to do with the case should be charged with a criminal offence.

– June 14 2017

The CPS decided not to charge W80 or other officers with a criminal offence.

The Met Police said the officer’s suspension was lifted and they were allowed to return to work.

– March 19 2018

The IOPC, which used to be the IPCC, told the Met Police W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings.

– April 19 2018

The Met Police told the IOPC it disagreed that W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings and decided not to follow its recommendation.

– May 1 2018

The IOPC wrote to the Met Police and asked them to start disciplinary proceedings against W80.

– May 2018

W80 launched a legal challenge against the IOPC’s decision. The challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court.

– February 12 2020

The Home Secretary announced an independent inquiry to investigate how Mr Baker died.

– July 5 2022

The inquiry ruled Mr Baker was lawfully killed and W80 believed he had to shoot him to defend himself.

– September 9 2022

The Met Police contacted the IOPC inviting it to reconsider its decision following the inquiry.

– July 5 2023

A Supreme Court ruling said that there could be misconduct proceedings.

Recommended

– September 29 2023

The IOPC told W80, the Met Police and Mr Baker’s family it is upholding its original decision.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in