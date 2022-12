’24/7′ search continues for sailors’ bodies after Jersey fishing boat crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A ’24/7′ search for the bodies of the sailors killed in a boat crash off Jersey is continuing.

Fishing boat L’Ecume II sunk after being struck by the Commodore Goodwill at around 5.30am on Thursday, December 8.

Despite a huge search and rescue response skipper Michael Michieli and his two crew, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat, are presumed dead after the rescue operation was called off on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said on Monday the underwater search has been “under way 24/7” since Sunday morning and is continuing.

On Sunday a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

We know now that there is no hope of them coming home alive, but we continue to search for them all, to bring them home to rest Rebecca Michieli

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area, the spokesperson added.

Rebecca Michieli, Mr Michieli’s daughter, set up a fundraiser to raise money for the families of her father’s crew and said she hopes their bodies can be recovered so they can be “brought home to rest”.

It has raised more than £67,000 in two days.

Miss Michieli, who ran a small fishing company with her father, said: “In the early hours of Thursday December 8, my dad along with his two crew, Larry and Jervis, headed out to sea in what was perfect fishing conditions.

“They were on a straight course, one they have done many times before, but at about 5.30am the Commodore Goodwill struck them, almost instantly sinking them.

“Search and rescue efforts were made but all three remain missing. We know now that there is no hope of them coming home alive, but we continue to search for them all, to bring them home to rest.

“Larry and Jervis would spend nine months at a time working with my dad and sending home a good portion of the money they made to their families back home in the Philippines.

“Jervis had just been home for three months and was back for another nine months as he was so fond of my dad and the work he was doing.

“My family would like to do as much as we can for Larry and Jervis. We know money will never bring them back but we can at least take some of the stress away and allow them time to grieve without the burden of financial troubles.”

The news comes amid a difficult week for residents of Jersey as on Saturday an explosion at a block of flats in the capital, St Helier, killed five with at least four people still missing.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast across Jersey in mourning until December 23.