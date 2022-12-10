Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least three dead in Jersey explosion and fire

The blast happened in the early hours of Saturday, causing a three-storey building to collapse.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 10 December 2022 17:17
The aftermath of the Jersey explosion (@just_daniel1411/PA)
The aftermath of the Jersey explosion (@just_daniel1411/PA)
(PA Media)

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey after residents reported smelling gas.

The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.

She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Recommended

Chief of States of Jersey Police Robin Smith told a press conference: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks.”

He said around 12 people were missing, adding: “We are thinking in the region of around a dozen people. My hope, of course, is that the number is a lot less.”

Earlier, he said the fire service had been called to the area the night before after residents reported smelling gas.

He told the latest press conference: “It is a scene of tragedy, but it is a scene of complete devastation.”

Paul Brown, chief fire officer, said: “The plan is that we will continue searching, and we have no other plan at this stage.”

He added: “The primary challenge is the fact that we have a dangerous structure that has collapsed.”

He continued: “Anything that we do, or do in the wrong way, may then jeopardise the chance of survival of anyone who might be rescued.”

Andium Homes, a state-owned but independent company which rents out thousands of properties on the island, said it is focusing on supporting residents at the estate.

Gas supplier Island Energy said it was working with the fire service to “understand exactly what has happened”.

Residents of the flats have been moved to St Helier Town Hall, where they are being supported.

Recommended

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the incident in Jersey this morning and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I commend the work of the emergency services responding and we stand ready to support in any way we can.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in