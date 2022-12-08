Jump to content

Search and rescue operation launched after boat collision off Jersey

The incident happened at about 5.30am on Thursday after a ship collided with a fishing vessel.

Katie Boyden
Thursday 08 December 2022 11:13
A search and rescue operation is under way after the collision off Jersey (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship collided with a fishing boat off the coast of Jersey.

The incident happened at about 5.30am on Thursday at sea in St Ouen’s Bay.

Jersey Coastguard says the ship, the Commodore Goodwill, collided with a local fishing vessel and it is believed the fishing vessel later sank.

A spokesman for Jersey Coastguard added: “Coastguards called out the RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats and two French rescue helicopters, Guernsey’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat and a French naval fixed-wing aircraft.

“A large number of local fishing vessels have also joined the search.

“The Goodwill has now docked in Elizabeth Harbour and Jersey Coastguard are continuing to co-ordinate the response.”

The RNLI has been contacted for more information.

