Man charged with sending malicious communications to Jess Phillips
A 39-year-old man has been charged with sending malicious communications to safeguarding minister Jess Phillips amid criticism from X owner Elon Musk.
Jack Bennett, from Devon, is charged with sending malicious communications between April 2024 and January 2025 to three people, including the Birmingham Yardley MP.
So far this month, Mr Musk said Ms Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham and branded her a “rape genocide apologist”.
Ms Phillips is the minister for safeguarding.
Bennett, from Seaton, has been bailed to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on February 18.
On Monday, the Prime Minister suggested that a “line has been crossed” with comments that have led to threats against the minister “and others”.