Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I wouldn’t be an MP if I had my kids now’, says Jess Phillips

Labour’s Jess Phillips said the challenges faced by new parents meant she would not have gone back to work if she gave birth now.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 20 February 2024 13:16
Jess Phillips said she would have given up work if she had had children under the current system (Yui Mok/PA)
Jess Phillips said she would have given up work if she had had children under the current system (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jess Phillips would not have gone on to sit in Parliament if she was having children now thanks to steeper challenges faced by new parents, the Labour MP has said.

The former shadow minister told an event in London that the erosion of support for new parents meant it would no longer make sense for her to return to work as she did following the birth of her children in the mid-2000s.

I would be able to access no support services. The children’s centres, where I went with my children because I was a young mother, don’t exist anymore. The tax credits that me and my husband used to pay for all of the childcare so that I could go to work don’t exist anymore

Jess Phillips MP

She said: “If I was 23 and having two kids now, there’s absolutely no way I end up a Member of Parliament.

“I would be able to access no support services. The children’s centres, where I went with my children because I was a young mother, don’t exist anymore. The tax credits that me and my husband used to pay for all of the childcare so that I could go to work don’t exist anymore.

“I would be eligible for no benefits, so it wouldn’t have been financially viable for me to return to work. Under the current system, I would have given up work when my children were born.”

Following the birth of her children, Ms Phillips went on to work for the charity Women’s Aid before becoming a councillor in 2012 and a Labour MP in 2015.

At Tuesday’s event, she said it was the policies of the last Labour government, and particularly the work of female MPs such as Margaret Hodge and Harriet Harman, that enabled her to keep working.

She said: “They built ladders until their hands bled, the women of 1997, and they looked at girls like me and made sure that I was alright. They were phenomenal, and I expect nothing less from the next Labour government.”

Asked whether the Labour Party had been too “timid” in opposition, she said Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts were working and that she expected the party would grow more confident in government.

She added: “I don’t think the next Labour government will be any more timid than the last one.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in