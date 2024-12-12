Government’s plan for change ‘like a fat beef cow with unnecessary flatulence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman has described the Government’s plan for change as a “fine, fat Herefordshire beef cow” due to it being “full of nutrition but with a certain amount of unnecessary flatulence”.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said Mr Norman’s criticisms were “strange and confused” as she encouraged him to “work on his Christmas jokes”.

Last week Sir Keir Starmer set out the Government’s plan for change, which included six “milestones” which he said would allow the public to “hold our feet to the fire” on the missions he set for himself before the election.

Among the Prime Minister’s commitments were delivering higher living standards, building 1.5 million homes, ensuring that 92% of patients waited no longer than 18 weeks for NHS treatment, and providing a named police officer for every neighbourhood.

During Business Questions in the Commons, Mr Norman launched a festive attack on the Government’s new initiatives.

He said: “I think the whole House should welcome the fact that the Government now has a plan, only 14 years and seven months after it first started in Opposition, and that its plan is to change direction.

“But I would describe the plan for change as like a fine, fat Herefordshire beef cow that has been inadequately fed with the Reform party’s favourite anti-methane feed supplement, Bovaer.

“It is a beast full of nutrition but with a certain amount of unnecessary flatulence.

“A lot of media commentators have had fun with the Government’s blizzard of to-do lists, including its six first steps, six milestones, five national missions and three foundations but I’m afraid they’ve missed the whole Christmas spirit of the thing.

“All we need now are policy announcements on turtle doves and partridges in pear trees to complete its new initiatives advent calendar.”

He added: “The plan for change is a revolutionary gospel indeed, honest about the poor performance of the last Labour government, realistic in not seeking to blame governments for wider global events, seeking to adopt a longer term approach and to recognise the need to limit tax and spending.

“All we can hope now is that someone spreads this revolutionary gospel in the Christmas spirit to the rest of the Government.”

Mr Norman also specifically raised the omission of defence and social care from the plan for change.

In her reply, Ms Powell said she expected “a little bit more Christmas cheer” from her Conservative counterpart, and felt his contribution was “rather strange and confused”.

“Perhaps he can work on his Christmas jokes a bit more ahead of next week’s Business questions,” she said.

Ms Powell continued: “Let me share some merry news instead, we are making the big changes people voted for – rebuilding Britain and fixing the mess that they left us, reshaping the state and society to put ordinary people at the front of the queue.”

She added: “(Mr Norman) does not like it but nobody can deny that these are the big necessary changes in service of ordinary people, rooted in our values. And yes, we have a plan for change, and he asks about it, and we are delivering it because the country voted for change.”

The Commons leader described Mr Norman’s claims that defence and social care had been left out of the Government’s plans as “his best Christmas joke yet”.

She said: “We won’t take any lectures from them, I’m afraid on that, because the truth is, we’re six weeks into the new Leader of the Opposition’s tenure, and their strategy for Opposition is as clear as mud.

“They seem to have learnt nothing. They’ve got no new ideas. They disown their record one day and defend it the next.

“Perhaps instead of his ridiculous, tired commentary, they could reflect and apologise for the mess that they left, and ensure the country gets the change it deserves.”