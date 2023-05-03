Wisteria more than 100 years old in bloom at University of Cambridge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wisteria plant more than 100 years old is in bloom at the University of Cambridge, although the lightly scented flowers have appeared later than usual.

The hardy shrub at Jesus College is flowering later this year due to the colder start to 2023.

Native to China, the climbing vine is more than 120 years old and was inspected on Wednesday by gardeners Danny Lawler and Mike Morris.

Wisteria sinensis can reach more than 10 metres with the right support, and has pea-shaped lilac flowers.