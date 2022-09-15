What the papers say – September 15
Thursday’s front pages cover the start of the Queen’s lying in state.
Britain’s newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning of the Queen, with every paper showing the royal family delivering her coffin to Westminster Hall.
“Your nation stands with you, Ma’am,” reads the Daily Express‘s front page.
The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and Daily Mail splash with scenes from the building.
While The Sun, Daily Star and the Daily Mirror focus on the grieving royal family.
Elsewhere, The Guardian reports from the recently-freed Ukrainian city that endured months of Russian occupation.
And the Financial Times writes that Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap to boost the economy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.