What the papers say – September 15

Britain’s newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning of the Queen, with every paper showing the royal family delivering her coffin to Westminster Hall.

“Your nation stands with you, Ma’am,” reads the Daily Express‘s front page.

The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and Daily Mail splash with scenes from the building.

While The Sun, Daily Star and the Daily Mirror focus on the grieving royal family.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports from the recently-freed Ukrainian city that endured months of Russian occupation.

And the Financial Times writes that Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap to boost the economy.