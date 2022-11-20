Jump to content

Jewish veterans mark sacrifice with ceremony at Cenotaph

Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country were honoured.

Sam Hall
Sunday 20 November 2022 19:21
A general view of the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London (Laila Bell/PA)
(PA Wire)

A ceremony has been held at the Cenotaph marking the 101st anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the central London memorial.

Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country were honoured during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) parade on Sunday.

More than 1,400 people participated in the march from Horse Guards Parade down Whitehall to the Cenotaph, with veterans and families of fallen veterans walking together.

This year, this historic event had the theme of connection and was also in honour of the late Queen’s decades of service as commander in chief of the Armed Forces.

The Service at the Cenotaph was conducted by the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Ajex chaplain Rabbi Reuben Livingstone and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg who said prayers in honour of those that served as well as in support of today’s armed forces.

Alex Chalk, minister of state in the Ministry of Defence, also laid a wreath alongside the Second World War veteran Mervyn Kersh.

Dan Fox, Ajex national chairman, said: “I was overwhelmed to see so many marchers and supporters at one of the most significant Ajex parades in the event’s long-standing history.

“The spread of generations and the mix of military, Jewish and secular rites, connects us to honour the contribution and sacrifice of Jewish servicemen and women and the courage of those in uniform today.

“Being a part of it is an extremely meaningful moment and I am so grateful to everyone that joined today.”

Fiona Palmer, Ajex chief executive, added: “It was wonderful today to be able to honour and remember through our parade and special ceremony.

“When I looked around and saw our schools, cadets, Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade, families and hundreds of individuals walking alongside our veterans I felt the connection so strongly with past and current generations.”

Ajex works to continue remembrance of the Jewish contribution to the military, combat antisemitism through education, and to provide welfare for Jewish veterans and their families.

