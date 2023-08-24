Gravestone damage at Jewish cemetery investigated as hate crime

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pushing over of gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in a £19,000 wrecking spree is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

Officers have appealed for information about the damage at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Rochester, Kent.

A statement on the synagogue’s website said the community has been left “very shocked and upset” by “more vandalism and damage” to the graves.

It appealed for donations towards synagogue security and repairs to the cemetery.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner, Kent Police’s district commander for Medway, said: “This type of incident is thankfully very rare but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community.

“We are therefore very keen to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

He added: “We are investigating this as a hate crime and local patrols will continue to monitor the area.”

Officers are asking people to come forward if they saw or heard the damage, thought to have happened between August 15-18, being caused.

The vandalism was reported at about 12pm on August 18.

Anyone with information can call 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/152042/23.

People can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing its web form.

To donate to the Chatham Memorial Synagogue, visit chathamshul.org.uk