Watch live: Jill Biden visits Downing Street before attending coronation

Watch live as Jill Biden visits 10 Downing Street on Friday, 5 May, ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

The US First Lady will be attending Saturday's ceremony without her husband, US president Joe Biden, who has said he will not be attending the celebrations.

The White House confirmed in a readout of Mr Biden’s call with the King, shared on 4 April, that the first lady will be going to the coronation to represent the US.

His Majesty's coronation will be attended by 2,000 guests including foreign monarchs from across the world.

The limited guest list marks a departure from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, which was attended by 8,000 guests, with 129 nations and territories officially represented at the ceremony.

Almost the entire UK royal family will attend the coronation, apart from the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York, as well as the Queen Consort’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

