Killed Nottingham school caretaker an amazing and kind man, says former pupil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former pupil at a secondary school where Nottingham attack victim Ian Coates used to work has described him as an “amazing man” whose kind words and encouragement paved the way for the life she now leads.

Kaleigh Wylie, 35, from Nottingham, said she attended the River Leen School in Bulwell, also known as the Bulwell Academy, in the early 2000s when Mr Coates was the caretaker.

“Ian helped pave my life from the age of 16 and I am where I am today for the kind words and encouragement from Ian,” she told the PA news agency.

“He loved his job, he loved us children, it’s just heart-breaking.”

Ms Wylie said Mr Coates would organise fishing tournaments for pupils at the school.

Ian was never the sort of man for trouble, he would always always talk to us, so for this vile man to take Ian’s life the way he did ... unforgivable Kaleigh Wylie

“Ian worked alongside Jimmy, another caretaker in the school, both very well-loved, and in his spare time Ian used to take all the lads on fishing tournaments for the school,” she said.

“He never shouted, never got angry with any of us children, and we all know us children are a handful as teenagers, but he never did.

“He would talk to us, encourage us to do better with life and he always kept us out of harm’s way.

“He was just a fantastic bloke.”

Ms Wylie said she was feeling “absolutely devastated” that Mr Coates has been named the third victim of what she said was a “horrendous unprovoked attack” that has rocked the city.

“Ian was never the sort of man for trouble, he would always always talk to us, so for this vile man to take Ian’s life the way he did … unforgivable,” she said.

“The best thing to come from this now is for Ian to be remembered for the absolutely amazing man and caretaker he was, and for him and the other two victims to get justice for what has happened to them.”

Ms Wylie, who has four children, said she “doesn’t feel safe” sending her daughter into Nottingham city centre following the attack on Tuesday morning.

“It’s shocking,” she said.

“Having four young children myself, one being 16, the age I was when I knew Ian, she’s due to start college in September 2023.

“I don’t feel safe sending her into Nottingham city centre after those two students were enjoying a night-out.

“Ian was probably getting ready for work unknowingly what was around the corner, it’s scary.”

Ms Wylie said she would like to send her condolences to Mr Coates’ family and to families of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber, who were both studying at the University of Nottingham and were also killed in the attacks in the city centre.