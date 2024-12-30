What the papers say – December 30

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A range of stories jostle for attention on the front of Monday’s newspapers.

The death of former US president Jimmy Carter at age 100 features on several front pages, but there is no agreement on the day’s main story.

The Daily Telegraph is among the papers featuring Mr Carter, alongside a story saying Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is carrying out a review which is set to make the national curriculum more diverse.

Schools are also the focus of The Guardian, which says ministers have ordered structural surveys of buildings amid fears about hidden defects.

The i focuses on a polls which says nearly two-third of voters do not believe Labour can ease spending pressures in 2025.

Young women are more likely to be away from work through illness than childcare, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail says more than 700 requests for council staff to work from abroad were approved in 2023.

The Independent devotes its front page to the plane crash at a South Korean airport, saying 179 were killed.

A campaign to stop “cosmetic surgery cowboys” occupies the front of the Daily Mirror, which says 83% of people have called for change in a poll.

The Daily Express also focuses on a health warning to cut down on people buying weight loss jabs from unregulated sellers.

Actress Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright’s announcement they are expecting their first child features on the front page of The Sun.

The Financial Times focuses on a jump in defaults among US credit card holders.

And the Daily Star warns of snow and cold into the new year.