In Pictures: Jimmy Carter continued campaigning long after leaving power
The former US president was an elder statesman on the world stage long after handing over to Ronald Reagan.
President Jimmy Carter may have only had one term in the White House, but he remained a familiar figure on the world stage long after clearing his desk at the Oval Office.
Despite a resounding defeat at the hands of Ronald Reagan in 1980, the Democrat forged a new path promoting causes such as electoral probity abroad, social justice and drives to rid the world of medical conditions.
His first foreign visit as president was to the UK where then prime minister James Callaghan, as well as the usual visits in London, took his guest to the North East with a visit to Newcastle, Sunderland and Washington – the village bearing the name of the first ever president.
Mr Carter delighted crowds in the North East by saying “Howay the lads” during a speech to the assembled throng.
He also received a miner’s lamp from 12-year-old Ian McEree in Washington.
The 39th US president also carried out more traditional presidential duties, including meetings with western European leaders during his time in London while the Cold War was still ongoing.
The practising Baptist continued his globetrotting ways after leaving power, even without Air Force One as his vehicle.
He was also part of the Elders, a group of experienced statesmen and women drawn from all corners of the world.