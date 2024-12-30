Warning over baby slings after boy died during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A coroner has issued a warning about the dangers of baby slings after a six-week-old boy died during “hands-free” breastfeeding.

James Alderman, known as Jimmy, was being breastfed within a baby carrier worn by his mother while she moved around their home.

Jimmy’s inquest heard he was in an unsafe position too far down the sling, and after five minutes he had collapsed.

Resuscitation was started straight away but he died three days later on October 11 2023.

“Very little” safety information about baby slings is available to parents, said Lydia Brown, senior coroner for west London, despite a “significant increase” in their use over recent years.

The so-called “baby-wearing” phenomenon is believed by some to help bonding between mother and baby because of their close proximity.

The coroner said there appeared to be “no advice that breastfeeding hands-free a young baby is unsafe due to the risk of suffocation”, and called for industry standards promoting the safe use of slings.

“There appeared to be no helpful visual images of ‘safe’ versus ‘unsafe’ sling/carrier postures,” she said, adding that “the NHS available literature provides no guidance or advice”.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths.”

Copies of the coroner’s Prevention of Future Deaths Report were sent to sling manufacturer Beco, as well as the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Lullaby Trust, a charity providing expert advice on safer sleep for babies, said the risk appears to be greatest “when a baby’s airway is obstructed either by their chin resting on their chest or their mouth and nose being covered by a parent’s skin or clothing”.

“The safest baby carrier to use will keep the infant firmly in an upright position where a parent can always see their baby’s face, and ensure their airways are free.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with James’s family at this difficult time. We will ensure that the concerns raised in the coroner’s report are carefully considered and that appropriate action is taken where necessary.

“Our product safety laws demand that manufacturers make sure their products are safe and clear instructions are included on how to use them safely. If products are found to be unsafe, the Office for Product Safety and Standards has the power to take enforcement action.”