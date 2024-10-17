I would give JK Rowling a peerage for gender stance, says Kemi Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Conservative Party leadership frontrunner Kemi Badenoch has said she would offer JK Rowling a peerage after pushing for the author of the controversial Cass Review of NHS gender identity services to enter the House of Lords.

In an interview with TalkTV, the former equalities minister praised both the Harry Potter author and paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass for their stance on gender, saying they have “fought for so much” and need “protection”.

“They are attacked relentlessly by all sorts of oddballs and bad people,” she said.

Asked whether she would give former Labour supporter Ms Rowling a peerage, Ms Badenoch said: “I would. I don’t know whether she would take it. I certainly would give her a peerage.”

She added that she had “managed to get Dr Hilary Cass a peerage” because she would be “a strong voice in Parliament”.

Lady Cass, as she now is, took her seat in the Lords on Monday having been elevated to the upper chamber as an independent crossbench peer in Rishi Sunak’s dissolution honours earlier this year.

Her review, published in April, found care had been directed by “ideology on all sides” and was based on “remarkably weak evidence”.

It led to NHS England ending the prescription of puberty blockers for children experiencing gender dysphoria, with Scotland’s only clinic offering gender services to young people following suit.

But some doctors and academics both in the UK and internationally have criticised the report, expressing concern about its methodology, and the British Medical Association has announced it will carry out an evaluation of the Cass Review.

In her TalkTV interview, Ms Badenoch accused some Tory leadership candidates of “throwing mud”, agreeing that the campaign had been “dirty”.

She also argued that ministers had been too quick to seek to “blame” people for the Southport riots, rather than providing “reassurance that (they) understand the issues”.

“People may have got the perpetrator’s identity wrong, but the fact is some kids are not here today who should be here. That is an unspeakable tragedy,” she said.