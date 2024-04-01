What the papers say – April 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

JK Rowling’s challenge to Scottish lawmakers and the latest in Westminster are making headlines on Tuesday.

The Metro and the Daily Mail both focus on JK Rowling, as the world-famous author dares police to arrest her over the SNP’s new hate crime law.

The i and the Daily Telegraph focus on the latest simmering troubles experienced by the Conservative Party, with the economy “not enough” to save them at the ballot box.

The Guardian also focuses on the Tories, with an analysis by the paper claiming the Conservatives have failed to live up to its levelling up goals.

The Daily Express turns its focus to health, as doctors call for “drastic action” to tackle Britain’s “obesity crisis”.

The Daily Mirror also devoted its front to health, running with a piece on unobtainable appointments with general practitioners.

The Sun leads with a story on the “rage” at Team GB’s Union Jack.

The Times looks abroad for its splash as it is claimed Israel launched an airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

Also, looking abroad, the Financial Times runs a story on local government elections in Turkey that may spell trouble for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with a piece urging Britons to look at seagulls in a different light.