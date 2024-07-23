Cyclists riding for 288 miles to remember murdered MP Jo Cox are ‘inspirational’

Support truly

An MP has described the cyclists taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in memory of her murdered sister Jo Cox MP as “inspirational”.

For the first time in its history, there are more women than men among the 83 riders setting off from West Yorkshire on Wednesday to follow Mrs Cox’s journey to London in the 9th annual Jo Cox Way event.

The ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the former Batley & Spen Labour MP – who was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016 – by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her.

Jo Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater following the 2023 event (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

The riders will set off from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday and arrive in London on Sunday, with stops in Buxton, Derbyshire; Market Bosworth in Leicestershire; Cranfield in Buckinghamshire; and Egham in Surrey.

The youngest cyclist this year is 16 and the oldest is 78 while 42 of the 83 riders this year are women, which means that female riders will outnumber male riders for the first time.

Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who is now the Labour MP for Spen Valley said: “The Jo Cox Way is a really powerful part of Jo’s legacy and my mum and dad and I wish all the 2024 cyclists the very best of luck for a fantastic journey.

“It’s a wonderful five days and it’s everything Jo would have loved.

Cycling isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra, it’s for everyone. These riders are inspirational Kim Leadbeater

“Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation – Jo cared deeply about.

“She was also a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see so many women riding this year.

“Cycling isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra, it’s for everyone. These riders are inspirational.’

One of the women cycling this year will be project manager Sam Hunter, 52, from Bradford, who said: “I only learnt to ride a bike during the pandemic.

Riders in London following the 2023 event (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I didn’t know how to ride so borrowed a bike for my first lesson. I’d never used gears and I couldn’t understand what the instructor was on about when he told me to change gears. But I persisted and got to grips with it.

“I’ve come a long way since then, met lots of new people and cycling has opened up a whole new world for me.”

The ride raises funds for The Jo Cox Foundation. More details can be found at www.jocoxfoundation.org and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2024