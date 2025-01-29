Cardiff University job losses deeply concerning, says Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Potential job losses at Cardiff University are “deeply concerning”, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens told the Commons.

The university has blamed a funding shortfall for its proposals to cut 400 full-time roles and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing and music.

Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” to continue as it was without taking difficult decisions.

During Wales questions, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts described the situation as an “education disaster” and called on the Government to scrap its plan to increase national insurance for employers.

Cardiff University is currently reporting a £31.2 million operational deficit, with proposed changes expected to reduce the total workforce by 7%.

The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: “This week, of course, it is growth for Heathrow but decline for Welsh universities.

“Cardiff University in the Secretary of State’s home city is axing 400 full-time jobs due to a funding crisis.

“Nursing, music and modern language degrees are on the chopping block.

“This is an education disaster playing out in real time.

“Will the Government scrap national insurance hikes to ease the strain on universities?”

Ms Stevens replied: “The potential job losses at Cardiff University are deeply concerning and I know they will come as a significant blow to university staff and their families.

“I hope sufficient volunteers through a voluntary redundancy programme will come forward and be achieved in order to avoid any compulsory redundancies, and that support will be provided to those impacted.

“What she will know is for the last 14 years the Conservative policies have seen our universities sector across the United Kingdom decimated.”

Subjects and programmes in ancient history, modern languages and translation, music, nursing, and religion and theology could be closed as a result of the job cuts.

The university said it would use compulsory redundancy only if absolutely necessary​.

Prof Larner said: “We know here at Cardiff University that it is no longer an option for us to continue as we are.

“Our new strategy, co-created with our community, lays out an ambitious future for our university where it is collaborative, innovative, and delivering value for Cardiff, Wales and the wider world.

“Securing that future, in the context of tightening finances, means we need to take difficult decisions to realise our ambitions to enhance our education and research, and improve the staff and student experience.”

The Russell Group university is launching a formal consultation on the proposed changes, which will run for three months, with final plans expected to be considered by the University Council in June.

Chair of the Welsh affairs committee Ruth Jones MP said: “This news is very concerning. For Wales to thrive, its universities need to survive and every job cut impedes that mission. It is not only academics and students who will suffer from these cuts, but the wider community in south Wales.

“But Cardiff is just one of the universities facing severe financial pressures. Without certainty for the future, including on long-term funding and the number of international and UK students, there is a risk that this problem could spread further. Is today’s news a canary in the coal mine?

“I encourage the UK Government to investigate how it can work with the university sector to provide much-needed long-term security and will ask the Welsh First Minister when she next appears before our committee how her Government can take its own action.”

Elsewhere in Wales questions, shadow Welsh secretary Mims Davies said “two vital and much-needed Wales-wide inquiries” should be established by the Welsh Government – one on grooming gangs and another on Betsi Cadwaladr health board.

“The party opposite have a woman problem and a justice problem,” she added.

Ms Stevens replied: “It’s a bit rich coming from (Ms Davies) when her government, former Conservative governments, decimated the Ministry of Justice budget, crown court delays, victims waiting years for crown court trials, all under her watch.

“We are protecting women and girls in Wales, where the Tories failed to do so.”