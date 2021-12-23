Johnny Marr among those paying tribute to Joan Didion after her death aged 87

The author, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an ‘inspiration’ who ‘changed the art of writing’ online.

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 23 December 2021 22:57
Joan Didion (Kathy Willens/AP)
Joan Didion (Kathy Willens/AP)
(AP)

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is among those paying tribute to “genius” US writer Joan Didion following her death aged 87.

The author, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing” online.

She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.

English musician Marr wrote: “RIP Joan Didion. A singular genius and inspiration.

Recommended

“For anyone who is interested see the Netflix doc ‘The Centre Will Not Hold’. Class.”

The official account of The Doors tweeted a quote by Didion, which went: “‘On the whole my attention was only minimally engaged by the preoccupations of rock-and-roll bands, but The Doors were different, The Doors interested me.

“The Doors’ music insisted that love was sex and sex was death…’”

“R.I.P. Joan Didion, 1934-2021,” the account added.

Other celebrities shared personal stories online of Didion and encounters with her and her work.

Comedian Rob Delaney said he has the “deepest gratitude” to the writer, who had helped him through a “brutal, dark time”.

“When my son was getting chemo for the cancer that would ultimately kill him, a very close friend of mine died by suicide,” he said.

“Shortly afterward I read The Year of Magical Thinking & was thrilled, electrified that someone else had gone through 2 nightmares at once & written about it.

“Deepest gratitude to Joan Didion for how she helped me during a brutal, dark time.”

Rosanne Cash, daughter of American musician Johnny Cash said: “I was honored to meet her once, at a dinner party shortly after The Year of Magical Thinking.

“We were lucky to have her for 87 years.”

Oscar winning-actress Reese Witherspoon said: “A brilliant author who changed the art of writing.

Recommended

“Thank you #JoanDidion for sharing your stories and work with the world. My prayers go out to all who knew and loved her.”

Fellow US actress Jessica Chastain said: “Seizing the moment & celebrating Joan Didion today.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in