Joanna Lumley was ‘absolutely terrified’ meeting Queen for first time

The actress has written a book called A Queen For All Seasons.

William Janes
Sunday 05 December 2021 10:32
The Queen meeting Joanna Lumley (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Queen meeting Joanna Lumley (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Joanna Lumley had admitted being “absolutely terrified” and said she turned “rather dim” when she first met the Queen.

The actress, former model, author, and activist also confessed to “babbling” about her concerns over legalising drugs while the Queen listened politely.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show about her new book about the monarch, A Queen For All Seasons, she said: “It’s extremely terrifying, for some reason its… even the people who say ‘what an honour, oh you’ll love it, she’s so friendly’, no matter how much of that goes on you’re absolutely terrified the first time you see the Queen.

“You have… it’s almost like an electric shock because somebody so familiar is suddenly in front of you.

The Queen greets (l-r) Darcey Bussell, Joanna Lumley, Penelope Keith and Patricia Hodge (Archive/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

“The Queen is suddenly a different dimension, a different size, and people always say ‘her eyes, her eyes are so blue, so stunning – when she looks at you her eyes are so blue’, and so you have that shock and you immediately start being rather dim and rather babbly.”

Despite having met members of the royal family multiple times, when asked if she could think of appropriate things to say when she encountered the Queen she said “never”.

She added: “I went to one of the lunches at Buckingham Palace and for some extraordinary reason I… she said ‘tell me what you’re doing nowadays’ and (I) said I’m very concerned about legalising drugs.”

“I mean what happened to me, as if she would care, she had no interest in it.

“Anyways she let me babble on for a little bit because she is very good at listening to people, she’s very good at listening.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in