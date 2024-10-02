Harris will not shy away from ‘speaking truth’ to Biden over US’s Israel support

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Taoiseach has insisted he will not shy away from speaking Ireland’s “truth” to President Joe Biden over US support for Israel.

Simon Harris will meet Mr Biden in Washington this month for an event to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States.

Mr Harris said the recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East with Israeli incursions into Lebanon and Iran’s missile attacks on Israel marked a “really dangerous moment”.

The beauty of Irish foreign policy is its consistency Taoiseach Simon Harris

“It is a moment of major jeopardy in the region,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, the Taoiseach was asked whether he would be prepared to raise concerns about the US administration’s ongoing support for Israel, particularly in relation to providing arms for Israeli forces.

Mr Harris insisted Ireland’s foreign policy was consistent, as he made clear the Government’s condemnation of Iran’s missile launch and also Israel’s ongoing actions in Lebanon and Gaza.

“The beauty of Irish foreign policy is its consistency,” he said.

“No matter who carries out the offence, whether you’re a big country, whether you’re a small country, we have a consistent approach towards de-escalation, ceasefire, dialogue, peace and respect for the UN and international courts.

“And that’s what I say to every counterpart and leader I meet.”

The Taoiseach rejected any suggestion he would be “cosying up” to President Biden in the White House.

“So Ireland and the United States of America have 100 years of diplomatic relations,” he said.

We speak the truth. We speak up for our foreign policy Taoiseach Simon Harris

“There are great friendships between Ireland and America that run beyond any individual, including me.

“There are people getting out of bed this morning and going to work in companies where those jobs have been created by companies in the United States of America and vice versa.

“Our countries have great, proud diplomatic links.

“I’m proud of the diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America, and I believe the overwhelming majority of people in this country are too.

“I’m also proud of the tradition of taoisigh and presidents being able to engage on issues too.

“But you also speak the truth to your friends. And Ireland’s never afraid to speak our view. And I’m not afraid of that either. We speak the truth. We speak up for our foreign policy.

“We have an independent foreign policy, and our independent foreign policy is very clear in relation to what should happen in the Middle East.”

Mr Harris said he had “absolutely no doubt” that President Biden was trying to bring about a ceasefire.

So all of us - big countries, small countries, Europe, the United States - need to now say ‘what more can we do to bring the world back from the brink?’ Taoiseach Simon Harris

“I have absolutely no doubt that his administration, led through the efforts of secretary of state Antony Blinken, have been working to find a ceasefire,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt the EU wants to see a ceasefire. I can say all of that, though, and also say the next sentence – all of the efforts have been utterly ineffective to date, because we still don’t have a ceasefire.

“So all of us – big countries, small countries, Europe, the United States – need to now say ‘what more can we do to bring the world back from the brink?’

“Because this is an extraordinarily dangerous moment. So, of course, we continue to engage with the United States.

“Of course, we’re proud of the diplomatic links between the United States and Ireland, but we can also have, and do have, our own independent foreign policy, which we articulate at every possible opportunity.”