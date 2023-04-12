What the papers say – April 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The strike by junior doctors is the most common story on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers, which opt for an array of topics.

Three papers focus on the strike with less than complimentary headlines for the doctors.

Both The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail concentrate on union leader Dr Robert Laurenson taking leave during the strike to attend a friend’s wedding.

The Independent also focuses on the doctors’ strike and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling them to withdraw their “unreasonable” pay demand which former health minister Lord Bethell labelled “bonkers”.

While several papers feature pictures of US President Joe Biden, only The Times leads on his visit to Northern Ireland, proclaiming that peace is his priority.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on what it calls “coronation chaos” as it lists problems with the build-up to the event on May 6.

The Daily Express serves up a story mixing Wimbledon and Ukraine with the war-torn country’s foreign minister saying allowing Russian players to play was handing a victory to Vladimir Putin.

A police investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the CBI is the main story in The Guardian, while the Metro looks at the sheer number of phone thefts with one stolen every six minutes.

The i concentrates on the economy as it says the UK is heading for the lowest growth in the G7.

The Daily Star reports on “Robo Klopp” and a prediction that football managers will be replaced by artificial intelligence within the next 10 years.

And the ditching of a proposed break-up of EY is the main story on the front of the Financial Times.