In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland

The US president started a day of engagements by meeting the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his residence in Dublin.

Pa
Thursday 13 April 2023 16:04
Joe Biden, right, puts his arm around Michael D Higgins on day three of the US president’s trip to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

President Joe Biden continued his four-day trip to the island of Ireland on Thursday with a busy day of engagements.

First stop, the 80-year-old visited the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Later, Mr Biden addressed the Irish Parliament, the Oireachtas, where he was expected to set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations..

The US president was also scheduled to take part in a tree-planting ceremony and to attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

