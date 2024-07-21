In Pictures: President Joe Biden had strong links with the UK and Ireland

Support truly

US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw his bid for re-election spells the end of a political career that has lasted more than 50 years.

The 46th US president has been a fixture in Washington politics since the 1970s, having served in high-powered roles in the Senate, as vice-president under Barack Obama, before getting the top job after an ugly duel with Donald Trump in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

The second Catholic president had family roots in the UK and, in particular, Ireland, so it was no surprise that he frequently crossed the Atlantic both in Air Force One and, earlier in his career, by other means.

Joe Biden with the King on a visit to the UK (Kin Cheung/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to US President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India (Dan Kitwood/PA) ( PA Wire )

US President Joe Biden arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in Co Antrim (Charles McQuillan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Biden had long sought the presidency and in 1988 an unsuccessful run for the Democratic Party nomination was in part halted by plagiarism claims, including that he had incorporated lines used by former Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock into his speeches.

When Mr Obama picked Mr Biden as his running mate in 2008 for his successful White House campaign, he selected a man from Scranton, Pennsylvania, who understood and knew how to communicate with the working class voters that were kingmakers in the swing states.

With a life touched by personal tragedies including the loss of his first wife and a child in a car crash just after he was elected as US senator for Delaware in 1972, tragedy struck again in 2015 with the death of his son Beau Biden.

It was possibly a factor in his decision not to seek the Democratic nomination eventually won by Hillary Clinton.

Four years later he was seen as the only candidate who could prevent a second term for Donald Trump and successfully won an ill-tempered contest carried out against the background of the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons (Andrew Downes/Julien Behal/PA) ( PA Wire )

US President Joe Biden arriving to address the Oireachtas Eireann, the Parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

US President Joe Biden walks with Sabina Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

He wasted no time in returning to the UK and Ireland after taking the keys to the Oval Office.

His visit to the island of Ireland saw him greeted by large crowds as he noted he was visiting the land of his ancestors.

US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the Oscar winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as he visits Ulster University in Belfast (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

US President Joe Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with camogie players at Farmleigh House, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace (Markus Schreiber/AP) ( PA Archive )

US President Joe Biden addresses US Air Force personnel at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at a reception at the Eden Project (Jack Hill/The Times/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Biden had already forged important personal relations with British and Irish leaders during his spell as Mr Obama’s number two.

Then prime minister Gordon Brown meets then US vice president Joe Biden (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Britain’s then prime minister David Cameron greets then US vice president Joe Biden at the British Residence in Washington (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Joe Biden with other world leaders in Cornwall (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Archive )

The president met Pope Francis during the G7 summit in Italy.

A week earlier he had been in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

And the 75th anniversary summit for Nato gave him a chance to meet another UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the fourth person to occupy that role during Mr Biden’s presidency.

(Left to right) Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden attending the D-Day 80 International Ceremony at Omaha Beach, Normandy (Abaca Press/Alamy Stock/PA) ( PA Media )

US President Joe Biden (right) welcomes Pope Francis ahead of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean, during the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA) ( PA Wire )