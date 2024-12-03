Duke and Duchess of Sussex foundation received 5 million dollar donation in 2023

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation received a contribution of five million dollars (£4 million) last year from an unnamed donor, documents show.

According to the charity’s tax form for the year 2023, the donation was made by a person who is not named and is the largest contribution listed in the document.

The form also showed that the foundation had given a 250,000 dollar (£198,000) grant to a women’s wellness centre founded by US President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The centre, called the Women’s Wellness Space and based in Philadelphia, aims to empower women who have experienced trauma to help them “break from the cycle of poverty” and support each other, according to its website.

According to the tax document, the charity made around 5.7 million dollars (£4.5 million) in revenue in 2023, up from just over two million dollars (£1.6 million) the year before.

In 2021, its first year of operation, Archewell received 13 million dollars (£10.3 million) in contributions.

Last year, the charity distributed over 1.3 million dollars (£1 million) in grants, a slight decrease from around 1.2 million dollars (£947,000) in 2022.

The 2023 filing showed that Harry and Meghan did not take salaries but Shauna Nep, co-executive director, treasurer and secretary was paid 272,241 dollars (£215,000) and executive director and president James Holt was paid 228,500 dollars (£180,000), including a 10,000 dollar (£7,900) bonus each.

The Archewell Foundation, launched by Harry and Meghan, is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to “show up, do good”, according to its website.

Its annual impact report for 2023 to 2024, published on its website, outlines work the foundation has conducted this year, including the public launch of its Parents’ Network to support those whose children have experienced online harm.

It also details the expansion of the Welcome Project, which brings together recently resettled women through social activities such as cooking, swimming or hiking.

The report is accompanied by a video on the Archewell Foundation’s website which shows Harry and Meghan hugging people, attending charity events and posing for photos with other guests.

Set to the song A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay, the one minute and twenty second-long video features a voiceover in which Harry thanks others for inspiring him.

In a clip from an event, Meghan says: “When you show up in a community, you find that group that makes you feel like home but oftentimes you also find yourself again.”