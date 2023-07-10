Joe Biden meets the King at Windsor Castle as flying UK visit nears end

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US President Joe Biden was welcomed to Windsor with pomp and pageantry as his flying visit to the UK drew to a close.

The King warmly greeted the American leader in Windsor Castle’s quadrangle shaking hands with Mr Biden as a guard of honour stood nearby.

As the two men shook hands, Mr Biden touched the King’s right arm with his free hand and Charles returned the gesture.

The King and the president last met on the eve of the Queen’s funeral last September when a reception was held for dignitaries ahead of the national event.

The visit to Windsor was part of a busy day for the president, who is making a layover in London on the way to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Earlier Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Mr Biden at Downing Street.

In front of the two men was a Guard of Honour formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company from the Welsh Guards.

The Guardsmen gave a royal salute and the American national anthem was played by the Band of the Welsh Guards when the visiting head of state arrived.

Mr Biden, accompanied by the King, walked onto the grassed area of the quadrangle to inspect the Guardsmen who stood in two rows.