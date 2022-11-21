Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – November 21

Health concerns, the World Cup and shredded cash are splashed across the front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 21 November 2022 02:19
What the papers say – November 21 (PA)
What the papers say – November 21 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The national mastheads focus on the fallout of Cop27 and tensions within the Government as the working week begins.

The Times reports patients face long waits for ambulances and emergency care for years to come as ministers accept there is little hope of hitting key targets by the next general election.

Figures published by The Daily Telegraph show hundreds more people than expected are dying from cancer each month in England following missed diagnoses during lockdown.

Recommended

Climate experts warn in The Guardian that the world still stands “on the brink of catastrophe” despite the deal reached at Cop27 in Egypt on Sunday, in a story also covered by the Financial Times.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has criticised the climate conference for failing to address emissions reductions and Cop26 head Alok Sharma said the planet remains on “life support”, reports The Independent.

Tory Eurosceptic MPs have told the Prime Minister not to put the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU, according to the Daily Express, i and Daily Mail.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star eagerly anticipate England’s opening match at the World Cup in Qatar, with the Star referring to the Three Lions skipper as “SuperKane”.

Recommended

And Metro has comedian Joe Lycett seemingly shredding £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for the tournament, which is being hosted in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in