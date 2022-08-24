Former rugby captain ‘buzzing’ for coffee to help Doddie Weir’s MND charity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay has said he was “buzzing” to try a new coffee helping to raise cash for the charity set up by Doddie Weir as he battles motor neurone disease.

Devon-based coffee firm Rugga Coffee created the new blend to raise cash for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set up by Weir after he was diagnosed with the incurable disease.

And to help launch it, Barclay, who was capped 76 times for Scotland, served up coffees in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Rugga Coffee boss Steve Edwards delivered the new blend to Weir’s former Scotland teammate, Kenny Logan, and his TV presenter wife, Gabby.

Speaking about the venture. Barclay said: “I’d do anything for Doddie, so I was buzzing to get the chance to serve his new coffee, and I was even more buzzing after I tried it.

“It’s great to see how the wider rugby community has rallied behind him and have done whatever they can to help raise funds and awareness.

“When I spoke to people today, it once again reminded me not only how much love people have for coffee, but also how much love they have for Doddie. I think this will prove to be very popular.”

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir set up the fundraising foundation after being diagnsoed with MND. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Edwards stated: “I grew up playing rugby in the second row watching Doddie, admiring the way that he played.

“Because of what Doddie’s going through now, and because I lost a close family member to MND, this is a cause very close to my heart.

“We want to raise as much money and awareness for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation as possible, and to get people drinking good coffee.”

A percentage of the profits from sales of the Doddie’5 blend will go to his foundation.