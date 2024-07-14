John Bishop chants ‘it’s coming home’ with crowd after moving gig for final

Support truly

Comedian John Bishop led the crowd at his stand-up show in chanting “it’s coming home” after moving the gig so he could watch the Euro 2024 final.

After England’s success in the semi-final against the Netherlands, which saw Ollie Watkins net a 90th-minute goal, the comic changed the timeslot of his Wolverhampton gig to the afternoon so that he could watch the clash between England and Spain on Sunday evening.

In a video message posted after Wednesday’s game, Bishop said: We’re definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon because there’s no chance I’m going to be doing it at 8.00pm because I’m going to be busy watching these boy.”

On Sunday afternoon, Bishop shared a video of him on stage wearing an England football shirt as he led the crowd in a rendition of the classic foot ball song Three Lions by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds.

Alongside the clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “I think this proves it was a good idea to move the time of the gig in Wolverhampton today.”

Some of his fans who attended the stand-up show replied to the video to thank Bishop for moving the slot to allow them to also watch the match.

Wireless festival also announced it was going to finish early on Sunday so football fans had “plenty of time to travel home to watch the Euro final”.

The music festival, which previously said last entry would be 7pm with curfew at 9.30pm, finished proceedings at 7pm on Sunday after a headline set from Doja Cat.

The American rapper and singer donned a Union Jack print corset for the performance at Finsbury Park in north London on Sunday.

In videos shared of the show online, she could be seen screaming “go England” as she carried out a football to the thousands in the crowd.