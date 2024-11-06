Prime suspect in murder of Suzy Lamplugh dies in jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The prime suspect in the murder of Suzy Lamplugh has died in prison at the age of 70, the Prison Service said.

John Cannan was jailed for a minimum of 35 years in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, along with a further sexual offence, an attempted kidnapping and two offences of abduction with intent to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse.

In 2002 he was named as the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, which he denied.

Ms Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing in July 1986 at the age of 25.

She left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as “Mr Kipper” for a flat viewing and was never seen again.

Her car, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Stevenage Road, Fulham, and police believe she was abducted and murdered.

Cannan was questioned in prison in connection with the incident. However, no charges were brought.

In 2018, police carried out excavations at Cannan’s mother’s former home in Sutton Coldfield but nothing was found.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner John Cannan died on 6 November. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

In October of last year the parole board found he was too dangerous to release.

The panel heard that Cannan still insisted that he was innocent and had not engaged in any accredited programmes to address the risk of reoffending while in jail.

It was told that at the time of his crimes, Cannan thought he was entitled to sex whenever he wanted it, preferred it to include violence and wanted power and control over women.

He was a category A prisoner, those who pose the highest risk to the public.

The panel concluded: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Cannan should be transferred to an open prison.”