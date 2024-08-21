Ex-top security adviser to steer UK participation in defence deal

Support truly

The new Government has drafted in Boris Johnson’s former top security adviser to steer the UK’s participation in Aukus.

Sir Stephen Lovegrove has become Whitehall’s Aukus adviser, which Defence Secretary John Healey said would “help maximise the benefits” of the tripartite defence deal.

The UK, Australia and the US announced a partnership in 2021 to develop conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines and to support industry and innovation sector collaboration to work on advanced capabilities in defence.

“As tensions increase and conflicts continue around the globe, our partnerships with our allies are critically important,” Mr Healey said.

“Aukus is a pioneering partnership that will not only bolster our defence and security but can drive jobs and economic growth in communities across the UK.

“Sir Stephen’s advice on Aukus carries the strength of his widely respected national security experience. I am very grateful to him for taking on this role to help maximise the benefits of Aukus.”

The civil service mandarin previously worked in the Government’s Shareholder Executive, now part of UK Government Investments, which oversaw the taxpayers’ stake in state-backed businesses including Channel 4, The Royal Mint and The Post Office.

Sir Stephen used to be the most senior civil servant charged with looking after energy and climate change policy between 2013 and 2016, before leading the Ministry of Defence between 2016 and 2021.

He became national security adviser in March 2021 and was in post when the three predominantly English-speaking countries agreed a deal, before he became the Government’s defence industrial adviser in September 2022.

Sir Stephen said: “Aukus is the most significant global security partnership the UK has joined in decades.

“With work that is hugely complex and spanning many years it’s entirely right that an assessment is taken of the UK’s progress to date and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“I look forward to starting work immediately to help maximise the potential of this crucial programme.”

Aukus partners agreed to lift a series of export controls and restrictions on technology sharing between the three nations last week.

“This is a breakthrough that will allow our three nations to deepen our collaboration on defence technology and trade,” Mr Healey said.