UK troops touch down in Japan as countries’ defence ministers talk fighter jets

UK troops have touched down in Japan, as the two countries’ senior defence officials meet for talks to strengthen their alliance.

Some 100 UK soldiers have been deployed to the island of Kyushu for Exercise Vigilant Isles, a joint drill programme aimed at improving military teamwork between the two island nations.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary John Healey met his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, in London, where they discussed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which will see Japan, the UK and Italy work together to build next-generation fighter jets.

“With increasing instability across the world, it is more important than ever that we strengthen co-operation with our international partners like Japan,” Mr Healey said following the meeting.

He added: “Today, Minister Nakatani and I have highlighted the positive progress being made on our important next-generation fighter jet programme, to strengthen our security co-operation.

“There are many miles between our two nations, but the UK and Japan stand closer together than ever in support of peace and security across the globe.”

Reading will play host to GCAP headquarters, the Ministry of Defence has said, with the aim of providing jobs and boosting economic growth in the Berkshire town and across the UK.

More than 3,500 people are working on the fighter jet programme across the UK, including engineers and programmers.

Exercise Vigilant Isles – now in its third year – is a unique joint training programme, because Britain is the only European nation to conduct such a scheme on Japanese soil.

Later in 2025, the UK’s carrier strike group will visit Japan as part of a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The group, which includes the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, will work alongside Japanese forces patrolling the region.

Western powers have grown increasingly anxious about the Indo-Pacific in recent years, as China seeks to strengthen its ties with nations across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Critics of the British Government’s proposed deal to hand control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius fear it will risk US and UK influence in the Indian Ocean, because it could jeopardise the joint military base on the island of Diego Garcia.