Putin a ‘playground bully’ to claim Kursk incursion is provocation – minister

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk has exposed “Putin’s Kremlin cabal to the consequences of their aggression”, the Defence Secretary has said.

John Healey branded the Russian president a “playground bully” after Vladimir Putin described Ukraine’s campaign as “large-scale provocation”.

Ukraine celebrated its National Flag Day on Friday and will mark 33 years of independence on Saturday, the anniversary of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, when Kyiv resolved to leave the Moscow-based Soviet Union.

Mr Healey’s Whitehall department has launched a social media campaign to mark the occasion, and urged social media users to share videos of them clapping, cheering, playing music, singing or ringing bells with the hashtag #MakeNoiseForUkraine.

Writing in Saturday’s Telegraph, the Cabinet minister claimed the defence of the UK and Europe “starts on the front lines that run through Ukraine – because if Putin succeeds in his aims there, he will not stop”.

He added: “Ukraine’s defensive operation in Kursk is a reminder to all Ukraine’s supporters that wars can shift at short notice, and continued military support for Ukraine remains as crucial as ever.

“It has sown doubt inside Russia, exposing Putin’s Kremlin cabal to the consequences of their aggression.

“And it has boosted morale among the Ukrainian people, whose extraordinary resilience over the past two and a half years has earned the admiration of the world.

“Putin’s complaints that Ukraine’s offensive is a ‘provocation’ are akin to a playground bully protesting because his smaller victim has had the temerity to fight back.”

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border raid in Russia’s Kursk region recently, the largest since Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.

Mr Putin has described the incursion as a “large-scale provocation” that involved “indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses and ambulances”.

Mr Healey wrote: “Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia’s illegal attacks, including the option to carry out incursions within Russia, as long as they are compliant with international law.”

In a nod to his department’s social media campaign, the Defence Secretary added: “Until Russian guns are silent, we will make noise for Ukraine. We will stand by Ukraine.

“For as long as it takes.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the Labour Government on its commitment to Ukraine’s defence last week, when he said on X, formerly Twitter: “Throughout this war, we’ve seen the UK demonstrate true leadership – in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society.

“This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK.

“Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently.”

A Number 10 spokeswoman said this week: “The Prime Minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine and in fact, on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the Prime Minister wants to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression, and shown that they will do whatever it takes to defend their country.”