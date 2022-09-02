Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool FC legend has room named after him following viral joke

John Lewis Liverpool named their community space ‘The Jan Molby Room’ following a viral joke from comedian Troy Hawke.

Danielle Desouza
Friday 02 September 2022 18:32
Jan Molby at the newly unveiled room (John Lewis Partnership/PA)
Jan Molby at the newly unveiled room (John Lewis Partnership/PA)

A former Liverpool FC legend has had an event space named after him following a viral joke which saw him being apologised to by a British supermarket.

Jan Molby, who played for Liverpool from 1984 to 1996, became part of a viral joke earlier this year when comedian Troy Hawke posed as a greeter from the fictional ‘Greeters’ Guild’ outside a Waitrose and said the act had been approved by Molby.

Bemused staff said they did not know who the ex-Liverpool midfielder was, which led to the comedian asking for a public apology from the supermarket.

Waitrose staff responded by singing Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Paparazzi’ and dancing with pictures of Molby adorned with love hearts to apologise.

Recommended

However, John Lewis in Liverpool went even further in highlighting their love for the former player, by renaming their community space ‘The Jan Molby Room’, which has been decorated with photos from his football career.

Waitrose and John Lewis are both part of the John Lewis Partnership, which is the largest employee-owned business in the UK.

Jan Molby Room (John Lewis Partnership/PA)

Jan Molby was even present at the room’s unveiling last week, where he cut the ribbon and greeted fans.

Kylie Gilson, manager for John Lewis Liverpool, said: “When we heard about Waitrose accidentally snubbing Jan we knew we had to make amends.

Jan Molby with John Lewis Partners (John Lewis Partnership/PA)

“Jan’s a local legend, and knows a lot of people at the store, so it was great to welcome him back. He’s taken it all in great humour, and spent ages catching up with his fans. Hopefully that’s an apology accepted!”

Recommended

John Lewis staff member Pauline Olsen appeared to be starstruck when she saw the ex-footballer, as she once described him as her “dream dinner guest”.

“Pauline’s a season ticket holder and a Liverpool fan through and through. If anything, today’s made her even more of a fan – she’ll have those dinner invites sent in no time”, added Ms Gilson.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in