Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak defeat means UK will have eight living ex-prime ministers

The number of surviving ex-prime ministers has more than doubled in the past 14 years.

Ian Jones
Friday 05 July 2024 08:00
On Remembrance Sunday 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by all seven surviving former prime ministers: Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major (Jonathan Brady/PA)
On Remembrance Sunday 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by all seven surviving former prime ministers: Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The UK will have eight living ex-prime ministers for the first time in modern history following Rishi Sunak’s defeat in the General Election.

Mr Sunak will join Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major in what has become a fast-expanding group of former PMs.

The number of surviving ex-prime ministers has more than doubled in the past 14 years.

During Mr Brown’s premiership from 2007 to 2010, only three of his predecessors were still alive: Sir Tony, Sir John and Baroness Margaret Thatcher.

The increase reflects both the rapid turnover of prime ministers in recent years and the age of those who have held the office.

Of the soon-to-be eight living ex-PMs, three are still under 60: Mr Cameron (57), Ms Truss (48) and Mr Sunak (44).

Two are still below 70: Mr Johnson (60) and Mrs May (67).

Sir Tony is 71, Mr Brown is 73 and Sir John is 81.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in