Corbyn and McDonnell ‘agree to police interview after Palestine march’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP John McDonnell agreed to be interviewed under caution by police following a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday, it has been reported.

The BBC first reported that Mr Corbyn, 75, the MP for Islington North, and Mr McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, would be interviewed.

The MPs, who were pictured at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest on Saturday, both sit in Parliament as independents.

The Metropolitan Police said three men, aged 75, 73 and 61, had agreed to attend voluntarily at a police station in central London to be interviewed under caution on Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday we saw a deliberate effort, including by protest organisers, to breach conditions and attempt to march out of Whitehall. Commander Adam Slonecki

Nine other people have been charged with public order offences following the protest.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that 77 people had been arrested – the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.

Some 65 people were detained for a breach of conditions, five for public order offences, two for obstructing police, one for supporting a proscribed organisation, one for inciting racial hatred, one for common assault, one for assault on an emergency worker and one for sexual assault.

The force said on Sunday that 24 people have been bailed and 48 remain in custody.

Mr Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn, 77, of Elephant and Castle, south-east London, has been charged with a public order offence.

The eight other people charged with public order offences are: Angela Zelter, 73, of Knighton, Powys; Tessa Roe-Stanton, 20, Starr Thomas, 20, Christian Adair, 23, all from Brockley, south-east London; Monday Rosenfeld, 21, of Limehouse, east London; Matthew Brennan, 44, of St George, Bristol; David Ok, 40, of Kilburn, north-west London; and Christopher Nineham, 62, of Bow, east London.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the coming days, police said.

Commander Adam Slonecki said: “Yesterday we saw a deliberate effort, including by protest organisers, to breach conditions and attempt to march out of Whitehall.

“This was a serious escalation in criminality and one which we are taking incredibly seriously. Officers have worked around the clock to pursue those involved.”