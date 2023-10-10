Labour’s John McDonnell urges supporters of Palestinians to push for ceasefire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Senior Labour MP John McDonnell urged supporters of the Palestinian people to “mobilise” to press for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to prevent a possible “annihilation of civilians” in Gaza.

The former shadow chancellor told a Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) event on the fringe of the Labour conference that the Middle East could be set “alight” in a way never witnessed before without de-escalation.

Labour leadership has been clear in condemning the wave of killings unleashed by Hamas and backing Israel’s right to respond to free its people taken hostage in Gaza.

But some on the left of the party have spoken up in support of the Palestinian people as Israel implements a full “siege” on more than two million people.

Mr McDonnell, who has condemned Hamas for targeting civilians, told the meeting: “I think our role as individuals and members of the Labour and trade union movement, and every other organisation that we can possibly mobilise as well, is to try and get some acknowledgement that the key factor now must be the protection of civilians.

“I’m so fearful, I’m so worried that what’s happening in Gaza now is that we’re seeing almost an annihilation of civilians.

“And therefore everything we have to do now is to mobilise both within our own country, but internationally as well, to try and put pressure on the international community now to ensure that the attacks on Gaza end and that a form of dialogue is opened up to secure initially, at least some form of ceasefire, de-escalation, and then hopefully the first steps to a longer term solution.

“And I know, I know we’ve been here so often before but I’m not sure we’ve been here on this scale of the potential loss of life, civilian loss of life in particular.

“If this continues on in this form, it could set the Middle East alight again on a scale we’ve not seen, maybe, ever.”