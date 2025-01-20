Three more people charged over pro-Palestinian protest in central London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three more people have been charged following a pro-Palestinian rally in central London that saw 77 arrests.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP John McDonnell have also been voluntarily interviewed by police after the demonstration on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police did not identify the pair but said that two men aged 73 and 75 had been “released pending further investigations” after they attended voluntary interviews at a central London police station on Sunday.

Officers have alleged that some protesters tried to breach conditions imposed on the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest by marching out of Whitehall.

This has been denied by protest organisers.

– The latest three people to be charged are:

Benjamin Jamal, 61, of Kingston upon Thames, who was charged with public order offences including inciting people to fail to comply with protest conditions. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday February 21;

Jamila Zadran, 32, of East Ham, east London, who was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at the same court on February 19;

Luke Jacobs, 22, of West Hampstead, north-west London, who was charged with obstructing a police officer and criminal damage and will appear at the same court on February 17.

Mr Jamal, who is director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign that organised the march, said he will “vigorously contest” the charges.

The BBC first reported that Mr Corbyn, 75, the MP for Islington North; and Mr McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington; would be interviewed by police following the protest.

The MPs, who were pictured at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest on Saturday, both sit in Parliament as independents.

Mr Corbyn and Mr McDonnell declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Nine people have already been charged with public order offences following the protest, including Mr Corbyn’s brother, Piers Corbyn, 77, of Elephant and Castle, south-east London.

The eight other people charged with public order offences are: Angela Zelter, 73, of Knighton, Powys; Tessa Roe-Stanton, 20, Starr Thomas, 20, Christian Adair, 23, all from Brockley, south-east London; Monday Rosenfeld, 21, of Limehouse, east London; Matthew Brennan, 44, of St George, Bristol; David Ok, 40, of Kilburn, north-west London; and Christopher Nineham, 62, of Bow, east London.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the coming days, police said.