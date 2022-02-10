Former PUP deputy leader John Kyle joins the UUP

Former deputy leader of the Progressive Unionist Party John Kyle has joined the Ulster Unionists.

Dr Kyle, a Belfast city councillor, quit the PUP late last year amid differences with the leadership on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

While the PUP wants to see the protocol scrapped entirely, Dr Kyle, an east Belfast-based GP, advocated reforming the arrangements while seeking to maximise the benefits presented by it, such as the unfettered access to both the UK internal market and the EU single market.

John is an impressive man of the utmost integrity who is respected right across the community and wider society Doug Beattie, UUP leader

He has served on Belfast City Council since 2007 when he was co-opted following the death of former PUP party leader David Ervine.

The PUP is politically aligned to the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

“I am very pleased to be joining the Ulster Unionist Party,” said Dr Kyle.

“I have been impressed with the direction in which Doug (Beattie) has been taking the party with a brand of positive, forward-looking, inclusive unionism. That’s exactly what unionism should be.

“Doug’s vision of a prosperous, respectful and peaceful Northern Ireland in which everyone has a part to play is something that I want to be part of and work towards in the Ulster Unionist Party.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie added: “I warmly welcome John to the Ulster Unionist Party. John is an impressive man of the utmost integrity who is respected right across the community and wider society. He is a committed unionist who is dedicated to promoting Northern Ireland, its people and its place within the United Kingdom.

“Through the many conversations I have had with him, I know we share the same vision for Northern Ireland and a forward-looking, confident unionism. I look forward to working with John in the days ahead. His level-headed approach to politics is refreshing and will be another great addition to the Ulster Unionist team.”