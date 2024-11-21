How Prescott made headlines when Chumbawamba singer soaked him at 1998 Brits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Prescott hit the headlines after Danbert Nobacon of punk rock band Chumbawamba threw iced water over his head at the 1998 Brit Awards.

During the award ceremony, the musician ran over with an ice bucket to the former deputy prime minister’s table where he was sat with his wife, Pauline, and other guests, soaking the politician.

The politician, who has died aged 86, later described the incident as “utterly contemptible” and considered pressing charges.

Police were called to the London Arena after the incident, where Nobacon had performed the band’s hit single, Tubthumping, with the band that night.

The statement issued by Mr Prescott’s office at the time said: “It now appears that it was a publicity stunt designed to draw attention to the group’s act.

“He thinks it is utterly contemptible that his wife and other women-folk should have been subjected to such terrifying behaviour simply because they were accompanying a public figure at an event designed to support the British music industry.”

Nobacon claimed his actions were not a publicity stunt, but felt the politician had performed one by attending the award ceremony a year after Labour came to power.

The musician told reporters at the time: “It was a metaphor for the underdog pissing on the steps of Downing Street.

“People talk about New Labour being wonderful, but they are an illusion and say the same things as everyone else, but with bigger smiles and sharper suits.”

Nobacon was an active member of the British band Chumbawamba from 1982 to 2004 before moving on to focus on solo work.

When presenting a prize at the British Soap Awards the following year, Mr Prescott made a jokey reference to his soaking by saying: “I was a little apprehensive, I had to make sure Chumbawamba weren’t here.

“I didn’t know whether to put on a dinner suit or a wetsuit.”