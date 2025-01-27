Funeral of John Prescott to be held in Hull on Thursday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral of former deputy prime minister John Prescott will take place in Hull on Thursday.

More than 300 family, friends and colleagues have been invited to the service at Hull Minster, beginning at 12pm.

Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year aged 86 in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

In a statement, the Prescott family said: “We wish to thank everyone for their love and support on the passing of our husband, father and grandfather.

“To hear so many wonderful tributes from people who knew John has been a great source of comfort to us as we dealt with our grief.

“We hope the service will be an opportunity to celebrate his life and his love of Hull and its people.”

Hosted by the Rev Canon Dominic Black, the service will include singing from the Choral Hull children’s choir, made up from pupils across the city.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

A former trade union activist and merchant seaman, Lord Prescott served as MP for Hull East for 40 years before he was ennobled in 2010.

As deputy prime minister, he oversaw the environment, transport and the regions, a brief which included helping to negotiate the international Kyoto Protocol on climate change, while acting as a mediator in the often turbulent relationship between Sir Tony and then chancellor Gordon Brown.

A former boxer, he was also remembered by many for punching a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to North Wales in 2001.

Paying tribute to Lord Prescott in November, Sir Tony described him as “one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics” and “one of the most committed and loyal, and definitely the most unusual”.

Mr Brown, Sir Tony’s successor in Number 10, said Lord Prescott was “key to holding the ring and keeping things together during difficult times such as over Iraq”.