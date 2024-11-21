Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after his death aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86 following a battle with Alzheimer’s, with Sir Tony Blair leading tributes to him as a “committed and loyal” public servant.

Lord Prescott’s family, who announced his death, said he had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”.

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman died “peacefully” and surrounded by relatives at his care home, they said.

Former prime minister Sir Tony said he was “devastated” by Lord Prescott’s death, adding: “He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual.”

Sir Tony continued: “He will deservedly occupy a special place in the pantheon of the Labour leadership; he will be mourned by his many friends and fans around the world and for me personally, today is a day of profound sadness but also immense pride in having known him and worked with him: a great man and great servant of country and party.”

His successor, Gordon Brown, said “former boxer” Lord Prescott was “key to holding the ring and keeping things together during difficult times such as over Iraq”.

He added: “John Lennon said the the working class hero is a difficult thing to be, but I think John would be just fine with being remembered that way. He wanted the good things in life for everyone and not just himself. And he showed that Britain can be a country where if you work hard you can fill your potential.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Lord Prescott was a “true giant of the Labour movement” and one of the “key architects” of the last Labour government.

Lord Prescott was a key figure of the New Labour project, seen by many as custodian of the party’s traditional values in the face of a modernising leadership.

He was ennobled in 2010 and introduced to the upper chamber as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull having served for four decades as an MP for the city.

In a statement released after his death, his wife Pauline and sons, Johnathan and David, said that representing the people of Hull had been “his greatest honour”.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86,” they said.

“He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

“John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister.

“John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour. We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

“In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you.”

Former US vice president Al Gore, who worked with Lord Prescott on the Kyoto Protocol climate change agreement in 1997, said he had “never worked with anyone in politics — on my side of the pond or his — quite like John Prescott”.

Mr Gore said in a statement: “He possessed an inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them — a talent that others spend years studying and cultivating, but that was second nature to him.

“He fought like hell to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and was an unwavering champion of climate action for decades to come. I’m forever grateful to John for that commitment to solving the climate crisis and will miss him as a dear friend.”

Lord Prescott ceased to be a member of the upper House in July this year after facing health difficulties.

He had only spoken once in the chamber since suffering a stroke in 2019, official records show, and had not voted since February 2023.

Over a parliamentary career spanning more than half a century, Lord Prescott served for 10 years as deputy prime minister after Labour’s 1997 general election landslide.

At times short-tempered, he once famously punched a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to North Wales in 2001.

But during much of his time in office, he acted as a mediator in the often turbulent relationship between Sir Tony and chancellor Gordon Brown.

He also oversaw the environment, transport and the regions, a brief which included helping to negotiate the international Kyoto Protocol on climate change.

Lord Prescott was a loyal supporter of Sir Tony in office but subsequently critical of parts of New Labour’s legacy, denouncing Britain’s involvement in the Iraq War.

He also strongly defended Jeremy Corbyn during his time as party leader in the face of fierce criticism.

Born in Prestatyn, Wales, on May 31 1938, the son of a railwayman, Lord Prescott left school at the age of 15 to work as a trainee chef and then as a steward on the Cunard Line before entering politics.

In a private letter in 2007, Sir Tony said his former deputy’s role “smoothing out problems, sorting out colleagues and trouble-shooting” had been an “integral part of getting things done”.

The former prime minister said: “The completely unique Prescott blend of charm and brutality – made always more effective by the unpredictability of which would be predominant – got you through the decade, kept the government together and above all, gave me a lot of fun. I was lucky to have you as my deputy.”

Lord Peter Mandelson, who did not always see eye-to-eye with Lord Prescott while serving in Tony Blair’s government, revealed the pair had made up earlier this year over FaceTime.

Speaking to the Sky News Breakfast programme, he said: “I locked horns with him, yes. But a very funny thing happened to me this year. I was at home on a Sunday morning and the phone went and then suddenly I put it on and it was the face of John Prescott on my phone FaceTiming me from Hull.

“I mean, no advanced warning. No how do you do. It was, ‘hello, is that you?’. ‘Yes John, it is me. What do you want?’.

“He said, ‘I just want to say that I know it was difficult and we were bloody awful to you at times and I was, but actually you did good and I want to forgive you’. What am I being forgiven for here? It was just, ‘I want to forgive you because you did good. And I know it wasn’t easy at times and I know it was rough and I know I didn’t help but now I understand’.

“And I said, ‘John, that’s very kind of you. How do you suddenly understand this?’. He said, ‘Oh well, somebody gave me this book of yours. I didn’t read it before. It looked very boring. But I’ve looked at it, I’ve dipped into it and I’ve seen what you went through… I feel rather sorry for you actually. And anyway, thanks very much’.

“It was a few minutes more.. but that was it. That was the last time I spoke to him.”

The former director of communications at Number 10, Alastair Campbell, described Lord Prescott as a “great friend” and said he was “very ill” the last time he spoke to him.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Campbell said: “John was a great friend and he was also a huge part of the Labour Party over so many decades and a huge part of the success of New Labour. I think you could argue that some of the biggest things we did right from the word go when Tony Blair decided he wanted to change the constitution of the Labour Party, we couldn’t have done that without John Prescott.”

Sir Keir added: “He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

“So much of John’s work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on well beyond his lifetime.

“Across the Labour Party and the union movement he will be remembered for his conviction, courage, and strength of character. His passion, force of personality and pride in his working class roots was key to his authenticity – an honesty that was recognised and respected across the political divide and across the nation.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and all his family, to the city of Hull which he served as MP for 40 years, and to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.”