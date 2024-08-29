Former Labour leader John Smith’s daughter made Advocate General for Scotland

Support truly

The youngest daughter of the late Labour leader John Smith has said it is a “great honour” to become a legal adviser to the UK Government.

It was announced that the King had approved the appointment of Catherine Smith KC as Advocate General for Scotland.

The King also intends to give her a life peerage, which will see her join the House of Lords.

It is a great honour to be appointed the Advocate General for Scotland and join the team of UK Government law officers. I look forward to playing my part in protecting and promoting the rule of law ... Catherine Smith KC

The Advocate General for Scotland provides legal advice to the UK Government on matters relating to Scots law.

Ms Smith said: “It is a great honour to be appointed the Advocate General for Scotland and join the team of UK Government law officers.

“I look forward to playing my part in protecting and promoting the rule of law and contributing to this government’s commitment to public service.”

Ms Smith takes up the post after a legal career which has seen her specialise in personal injury, clinical negligence and judicial review cases – as well as sitting part-time as a sheriff.

The lawyer, who is the youngest of John Smith’s three daughters, is also currently involved in the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry.

She is chair of the John Smith Centre for Public Service at the University of Glasgow, which was set up to promote a positive vision of politics, and is vice chair of Justice Scotland, which is part of a London-based organisation working for a “better and fairer justice system”.